Connie Jacklet (right) helps Deidre Stroosma clear mud and water from Stroosma’s garage on Saturday in Big Lake. Connie and husband Alan came up from Carnation to help their friends Deidre and Sven Stroosma following a Friday evening mudslide that damaged at least 14 Big Lake homes.
BIG LAKE — A 200-foot-wide mudslide that swept down on Friday evening after heavy rainfall damaged more than a dozen Big Lake homes.
Big Lake Fire Chief Brett Berg said on Saturday no people were injured.
“Everybody is safe and has been checked on,” he said. “A lot of people are cleaning. A lot of people have helped.”
He said some residents were evacuated, and others sheltered in place during Friday’s mudslide.
“It was fast-moving, they heard a roar, and before they could get out of the way, it was coming,” he said. “There were a lot of power poles and lines down, and driveways that were missing.”
The mudslide occurred on the east side of Big Lake. It originated on a hillside above West Big Lake Boulevard, flowed across the road, and into Big Lake.
The mudslide — which Berg said was about 200 feet wide — brought mud, water and logs in and around people’s houses, pushing around cars and recycling totes, and taking out bridges.
Berg said he counted at least 14 homes that were damaged, including one that sustained severe damage.
On Saturday afternoon, friends and neighbors were helping Big Lake residents Sven and Deidre Stroosma clear muddy debris from their garage.
The mudslide filled their garage with more than a foot of water, mud and sticks, and reached the top of their steps to their home.
“We looked up and there was a wall of water that rushed over the road and went all around the house,” Sven Stroosma said.
He said water flowed for more than four hours on Friday.
Deidre Stroosma said she knew of other neighbors who suffered worse damage to their homes.
Multiple neighbors told the Skagit Valley Herald that mudslides have been an ongoing issue.
Berg said he speculates water built up behind a beaver dam on the hill triggered the slide.
“This is my fifth (mudslide) I have seen in my 35 years,” he said. “They’ve been bad, but this is definitely the widest. It took the widest path this time.”
West Big Lake Boulevard remains closed between 18273 West Big Lake Boulevard and the Big Lake boat launch. Berg said county crews are working on clearing the road and don’t have an estimated reopening time yet.
