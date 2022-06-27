goskagit

BURLINGTON — The city of Burlington has commissioned a mural to be painted on the side of a Fairhaven Avenue business, as part of a larger effort to revitalize downtown. 

Local artist Christen Mattix was selected Thursday by the Burlington City Council to paint a 64-foot-long mural at the corner of Anacortes Street and Fairhaven Avenue. 

Mattix said at an earlier City Council meeting she plans to highlight two aspects of Burlington's Berry Dairy Days festival — strawberries and Mexican folk dance. 

"I get tears in my eyes thinking about getting to do that on such a large scale,” she said at the time. 

Mattix is in the process of designing the mural, and the city hopes to have it painted by the end of summer. 

Also at Thursday's meeting, members of the council voiced a desire to form an arts commission, a separate board that would seek out and encourage opportunities for public art. 

Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton said he plans to discuss including a fund for public art in the city's 2023 budget. 

This mural is the first step in a larger effort to spruce up downtown, Sexton said. He has proposed a downtown with outdoor restaurant seating, bike lanes and more public art. 

The city is seeking grant funding to expand sidewalks along Fairhaven Avenue through downtown. The parking will come at the expense of some street parking. 

The City Council has budgeted $22,400 for the mural. About $4,700 has been raised through private donations to offset that cost. 

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.