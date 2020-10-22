MOUNT VERNON — So who exactly was Sherman E. Anderson Jr., born July 3, 1916, the second son of Sherman and Gladys Anderson?
The short story is that he was one of Skagit County’s most decorated World War II veterans and a gifted athlete who played semiprofessional baseball.
The Skagit County Historical Museum in La Conner is sharing much more about Anderson in an exhibit that runs through Jan. 3.
A scaled-down version of the exhibit will become part of a long-term display, and all related materials will be available by appointment for research in the archives.
Anderson’s legacy is one his grandson, Kevin Anderson, wanted to make sure isn’t forgotten.
“My dad tried for years and years to get his dad the recognition he deserved,” Kevin Anderson said. “Then he passed away without that ever happening.
“I just feel so bad that dad had worked so hard to get this to happen for grandpa and it never did. And then I’ve been working for years trying to get it figured out. My hope was running out because my time was running out.”
The exhibit — meticulously pieced together by Skagit County Historical Museum Archivist Mari Densmore — tells of Sherman E. Anderson’s exploits in words, photographs, personal items and military medals.
The memorabilia was carefully gathered and entrusted to Kevin Anderson, who is the last in his family line.
“To see it done, it was like a weight off my back,” Kevin Anderson said. “Now I feel so much lighter and it feels like grandpa and dad can see it, too. It has been a lifelong endeavor and now it’s complete.
“To me, it was so important. I always thought I would have more time. My dad thought he would have more time. Then something happens like what is happening to me (cancer) and you realize you don’t have all that time.”
A skilled bombardier, Sherman E. Anderson served his country bravely. He survived a horrific final flight only to return home and succumb to his injuries years later, dying in 1954 at the age of 39.
Inside the final page of his flight book — dated July 23, 1944 — Sherman E. Anderson, the lead bombardier of a squadron of B-25s flying over Italy managed to scribble: “Flak heavy, intense, accurate! FINITO!”
That very flight book is prominently displayed inside the museum’s exhibit case.
“He wrote down every single thing from every single bombing mission in his flight book,” Kevin Anderson said. “The night they were hit, it was all scribbly and at one point, he wrote “finito.” He was obviously shaky when he was writing it and didn’t think he was going to make it.”
As flak peppered the bomber, Sherman E. Anderson was blown twice from his bombsight, suffering horrific injuries.
With the navigational equipment used to locate the bombing site destroyed, the wounded Sherman E. Anderson had to go off what he recalled from his preflight briefing.
“So he crawled back there and he was losing blood like crazy and he had to wait,” Kevin Anderson said. “So he just laid there, bleeding. I can’t imagine how much pain he was in, but he knew there would be a lot more loss of life if the mission wasn’t completed. He knew that. ... He (dropped the bombs), closed the (bomb bay) doors and then let the pilot know he was good. Then he passed out from loss of blood.
“When they did land, and they barely made it back to land, there were 387 holes in the airplane.”
The heroics of the one-time postal worker on his 45th and final Air Force mission earned him the Distinguished Service Cross — second only to the Congressional Medal of Honor — the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal, the Purple Heart and the Distinguished Unit Citation.
Those citations for valor and leadership, however, came with a heavy price.
Shrapnel from that final mission forced pieces of Sherman E. Anderson’s flight suit into his body. Undetected at the field hospital where he was first treated, the wounds festered under his casts.
The end result was that the war hero was bedridden for the final 11 years of his life. The recurring infections and the medication used to treat those infections ultimately led to his death.
“In everything I found, rarely did he talk about himself or his experiences,” Kevin Anderson said. “Toward the end, after 11 years in bed, he did say that, ‘as a convalescing war veteran, the biggest burden I carry is being forgotten.’”
That burden has now been lifted.
