MOUNT VERNON — For students and teachers throughout the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way school is conducted.
In Jacob Scherr’s Mount Vernon High School band classes, which cannot meet in person, the changes are significant, but they aren’t all bad, he said.
“I think we’re going to come back better,” Scherr said. “I wish we were together, but we’re going to come away with a lot of really great tools and hopefully some good connections.”
With the transition to online learning, Scherr and his fellow band teachers have been hosting instrument-specific Zoom classes, allowing them to spend more time with small groups of students.
“I’m not trying to re-create band, I’m trying to give something new and different and exciting,” Scherr said.
Scherr accomplished that goal recently when his students were selected to participate in an online clinic with members of U.S. Marine Corps Band.
“We feel a responsibility to assist in this way,” said U.S. Marine Corps Band Assistant Director Major Ryan Nowlin. “Our greatest resource in this organization are our individual members. Now we have an opportunity for those individuals to share those skills with others at a time when those skills are needed.”
Aside from playing at official state events and for the president and commandant of the Marine Corps, the band tours parts of the country every year, where through its Music in Schools program it offers free lessons, clinics and master classes for students in kindergarten through college.
With the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the band is doing those clinics online.
For Nowlin, the decision to move more of the band’s clinics online and expand the program nationwide — rather than just in areas where the band is touring — was a no-brainer.
As a former high school band teacher, he thought about what he and his students would have needed in order to stay engaged with music during a time when learning is nearly all online.
“I would not want music to leave their lives,” Nowlin said. “If there’s anything that the U.S. Marine Corps Band can do to help those students and help those teachers, we want to do it.”
With about 80 of its members participating in the online clinics and classes, the Marine Corps band hopes to serve thousands of students, Nowlin said.
In Mount Vernon, students have had or will have the opportunity to take part in classes with three woodwind musicians from the Marine Corps band.
“Normally we’re on tour and we’re doing this physically and it’s great,” said Master Gunnery Sgt. Frederick Vare, who has played clarinet in the Marine Corps band since 1993. “It’s one of the greatest things we do. It’s really great that we can continue doing it this way. Not ideal, but better than nothing.”
During one class that lasted about an hour, Vare gave students tips about their embouchure, air flow, and how to practice efficiently.
“Don’t just practice the things that aren’t hard to play, you have to practice the things that give you headaches,” Vare told the students. “These are all things that are going to make you a successful player, but they’re also going to make you excited to practice and about what you’re doing.”
Vare said one of the most gratifying things about being in the band is the ability to be part of history. The band plays for inaugurations and other memorial events, including one Vare remembers distinctly: at New York City’s Ground Zero on the one-year anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
“It was very very meaningful and very, very moving,” he told the students. “That’s one thing that’s great about this job is you’re part of a lot of historical events.”
This week, students who play the saxophone and the flute will have their own opportunities to take part in clinics.
As a performance-based class, where priorities tend to lie in preparing for the next concert or competition, the pandemic has afforded band teachers the time to really work with students to help them improve, Scherr said.
By having members of the Marine Corps band work with them, Scherr hopes his students will be inspired.
“I hope they learned that, at all levels, there’s still work that goes into the process,” he said. “Even if you’re the best swimmer, the best clarinet player, the best leader — there’s no shortcuts.”
