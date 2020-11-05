Incumbent Ron Muzzall took the lead Thursday in the race for the state Senate seat in the 10th Legislative District.
Muzzall, a Republican from Oak Harbor, leads Helen Price Johnson, a Democrat from Clinton, by 307 votes.
He took the lead on a day that two of the three counties making up the district — Snohomish and Island — updated voting totals. Skagit County has its next update Friday.
Though Price Johnson has more votes than Muzzall in both Skagit and Island counties, Muzzall has received 4,113 more votes in Snohomish County.
Muzzall trailed Price Johnson by 1,319 votes on Tuesday and by 279 on Wednesday.
Muzzall was appointed to the position in 2019 following the retirement of Barbara Bailey, a Republican from Oak Harbor. Bailey retired with a year left in her term.
One of the state House races in the 10th district remains close. Democrat Angie Homola leads Republican Greg Gilday by 400 votes.
The two are vying to fill a spot left open by a retiring Norma Smith.
Homola’s lead has shrunk since election day. She led by 1,763 votes on Tuesday and by 878 on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.