MV Christian girls tie for first at quad-district VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email May 19, 2023 TACOMA — The Mount Vernon Christian girls' track and field team finished in a tie for first at Thursday's 19-team Quad-District 1B Championships held at Franklin Pierce High School.The Hurricanes tallied 97 points to tie with Willapa Valley. Pope John Paul was third, a single point off the pace with 96.On the boys' side, Mount Vernon Christian and Lopez Island tied for fifth at 62 points while Evergreen Lutheran finished atop the 23-team field with 97 points.For the Hurricane girls, Avery McCullough crossed the finish line first in the 200 with a time of 27.39 seconds. The Hurricanes also won the 800 and 1,600 relays.Caitlin VanderKooy, McCullough, Ruthie Rozema and Isabel Dowrey won the 800 relay in 1 minute, 50.62 seconds. Dowrey, Josephine Swinburnson, Rozema and McCullough won the 1,600 relay in 4:21.59.Cody De Vlieger was the winner of the boys' pole vault with a height of 12 feet, 9 inches.Next up for the Hurricanes is the State 1B Track and Field Championships beginning May 25 at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
