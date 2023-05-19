preps

TACOMA — The Mount Vernon Christian girls' track and field team finished in a tie for first at Thursday's 19-team Quad-District 1B Championships held at Franklin Pierce High School.

The Hurricanes tallied 97 points to tie with Willapa Valley. Pope John Paul was third, a single point off the pace with 96.


Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

 

