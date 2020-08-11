Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau has been appointed to serve on the Association of Washington Cities' board of directors.
“Those of us who serve know the power of local government to make people’s lives better,” Boudreau said in a news release from the city. “AWC is a respected voice in Olympia and Washington, D.C., and I look forward to serving as a member of the Board."
The association is a nonprofit organization that lobbies the state government on behalf of cities and towns, and provides educational resources to local governments.
Boudreau is one of 25 members on the board, representing 19 cities and towns in Skagit, Whatcom, San Juan and Island counties. She was appointed at a board meeting in late June, the release states.
