Community members gathered Wednesday in front of the Anacortes Post Office with chalk and a list of names of black people who have been killed, most dying at the hands of police officers, in a continuation of peaceful protests in response to the death of George Floyd who died in police custody.
By Thursday morning, the names were washed away by the city’s Public Works Department, prompting outrage from those who had drawn the names on the sidewalk.
According to Mayor Laurie Gere, it was a regretful oversight. She said after a complaint to the police about the chalk, the police directed the person to call 911. Then 911 contacted Public Works to remove the chalk.
“I regret our error,” Gere said in an email. “We can do better. And will do better.”
Luuk Honey, an employee at Pelican Bay Bookstore, captured a video of the chalk being sprayed away by city employees and shared it online. From there, a plan was made to redraw the names.
By Thursday evening, names memorializing the wrongful deaths of black Americans once again stretched along Commercial Avenue from Sixth Street to Ninth Street.
Alan Lytton was one of the chalk drawers. He said one of the goals was to try to spread something positive, but the response was disheartening.
“I’ve lived in Anacortes a long time, and I think the message of building it up and breaking it down right away sends a bad message to the people who live here and also people passing through,” he said.
