Safety is the first thing Travis Huisman of Sedro-Woolley thinks about before he takes one of his two boats out on the water.
"That's the top priority," he said. "Boaters need to have training. Take those courses, learn about navigation, weather, tides, etiquette. All those things enter into it. Know it before you go."
National Safe Boating Week runs Saturday through Friday with the full support of the Washington State Parks Boating Program.
There are about 225,000 vessels registered in the state.
Taking to the water — no matter the craft — is not without risk.
"The Skagit River has a lot of force," Huisman said. "It's constantly changing like all rivers. The channels, log jams, depth are always changing. Rivers are all constantly putting dangerous things in your way.
"If someone or something falls out of the boat, it's quickly swept away from you. If you lose power, that brings whole another set of dangers, just like being anchored."
Children 12 and younger must always wear a life jacket, and state law requires all vessels, including canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, to have at least one properly fitted Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person onboard.
"Of course, I have all the Coast Guard required stuff," Huisman said. "Floatation devices, flares, two throwing devices. I also have a throwing rope."
He also double-checks his bilge pumps.
"I count those as safety devices," Huisman said of his bilge pumps. "Just to make sure they are working correctly. Those are very important."
Just like on highways, those on the waterways need to avoid the use of alcohol and drugs.
The state’s boating under the influence law applies to all boats including kayaks, canoes, rowboats and inflatable fishing rafts.
Communication is key and boaters should always carry two forms of communication capable of working when wet, such as a whistle, waterproof cellphone or VHF marine radio.
"I always have my VHF radio," Huisman said. "And you better know how to use it. I always have my cellphone. Most places out in the San Juans, you can get cell reception, but there are places you can't, so you don't want to rely on it solely."
Boaters should also check the weather frequently, and know what to look for as weather conditions can change rapidly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.