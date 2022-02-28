With an atmospheric river bringing heavy lowland rain and mountain snow to the region, Skagit County is under a flood watch and avalanche warning from the National Weather Service.
Minor flooding is possible along the Skagit River, with crests forecast to reach near 29 feet in the Concrete area and just over the 28-foot flood stage in the Mount Vernon area on Tuesday, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
On Monday, Skagit County urged residents in Hamilton, Lyman, Concrete and other flood-prone areas to prepare to protect their homes and families from floodwaters through Wednesday.
The county also cautioned all Skagit County residents and visitors to be aware of the potential for floodwaters over low-lying roads and to use detours rather than attempt to drive through water.
“It can be deeper and faster moving than anticipated and presents a risk to drivers,” a county news release states.
The National Weather Service flood watch was issued at 10 a.m. Monday. A flood watch means a river is likely to reach its flood stage.
The Skagit River is forecast to rise rapidly Monday and Tuesday.
According to the Northwest River Forecast Center, the river could rise from about 19.5 feet as of 11:30 a.m. Monday to a crest at 28.8 feet about 10 a.m. Tuesday. The river is forecast to remain above flood stage in the area for about 12 hours, from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Downstream in Mount Vernon, the river is forecast to reach flood stage and crest soon after, at 28.2 feet, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
