The state Department of Ecology has approved a water quality certification for a project that will replace 6.4 miles of natural gas pipeline.

Cascade Natural Gas plans to replace eight-inch high pressure pipe with 20-inch high pressure pipe as part of the Cascade Natural Gas Anacortes Lateral Upgrade and Replacement Project.


