SEDRO-WOOLLEY — They tried to identify a bird with a lengthy wingspan as it soared soared above.
They picked a wild rose growing along the trail. And they carefully examined a placard with information about elk that, on this day, were nowhere to be seen.
Most of all, participants in a hike Wednesday morning at the Northern State Recreational Area got into the outdoors thanks to a new program offered through United General District 304.
Nature Rx was launched last month by Healthy Futures AmeriCorps program coordinator Emily Karmy with support by the district.
Nature RX aims to get those 55 and older out in nature for manageable walks to foster a greater connection to nature — and to fellow Skagit County residents.
Karmy spent time with the district as part of an internship before returning through AmeriCorps to launch Nature Rx, which is patterned after similar programs including one in Bellingham.
Nature Rx sessions such as “Walking for Wellbeing” (Thursdays) and “Stepping Out” (Wednesdays) began in May, with various other sessions offered throughout the summer.
Visited sites have included the Northern State Recreation Area, Pomona Grange Park and the Burlington Dike Trail.
Karmy said having different sessions spread over several days of the week helps keep the groups small. They’ve ranged from three participants to 10.
She said the groups are kept small because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to encourage socializing in smaller groups.
“We keep the group size small ... you can interact more,” Karmy said.
She said the feedback has been positive.
“People love it. We’ve been going to smaller parks and some people have been able to go to places they’ve never been like the Pomona Grange,” she said.
Wednesday’s walk took about an hour and passed over a bridge, and past several structures and a viewing area.
Mount Vernon resident Cindy McGuiness, who heard about the program through her local fitness center, has been on several of the hikes.
“I think this is a wonderful program. I didn’t know what to expect, but I enjoyed it,” she said. “It’s nice to not be on a sidewalk, isn’t it?”
More information on the Nature Rx program, which includes a drop-in gardening group in Concrete, can be found at unitedgeneral.org/newsite/nature-rx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.