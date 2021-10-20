Rescue

A climber is rescued Tuesday on Mount Erie.

 Submitted photo

ANACORTES — A climber stranded on Mount Erie was rescued Tuesday by a helicopter search and rescue crew from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

The man became stranded on a cliff face about 700 feet off the ground, according to a news release from the base.

When the helicopter crew arrived, the Anacortes Fire Department’s rescue team was attempting to reach the man from about 200 feet above him, the release states.

To rescue the man, the NAS Whidbey Island helicopter hovered above him while a crew member rappelled down to get him, the release states.

Once the climber was retrieved, the helicopter and its crew landed near the north shore of Lake Campbell, where the man was turned over to the Anacortes Fire Department for treatment.

The base has conduced 41 regional search and rescue missions this year, the release states.

 

