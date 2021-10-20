Navy, Anacortes Fire Department rescue stranded climber By Skagit Valley Herald KERA WANIELISTA Oct 20, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A climber is rescued Tuesday on Mount Erie. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ANACORTES — A climber stranded on Mount Erie was rescued Tuesday by a helicopter search and rescue crew from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.The man became stranded on a cliff face about 700 feet off the ground, according to a news release from the base.When the helicopter crew arrived, the Anacortes Fire Department’s rescue team was attempting to reach the man from about 200 feet above him, the release states. To rescue the man, the NAS Whidbey Island helicopter hovered above him while a crew member rappelled down to get him, the release states.Once the climber was retrieved, the helicopter and its crew landed near the north shore of Lake Campbell, where the man was turned over to the Anacortes Fire Department for treatment.The base has conduced 41 regional search and rescue missions this year, the release states. More from this section Skagit County Public Health focuses on health equity Posted: 5 p.m. Crews rescue woman from the side of Mount Erie Posted: 2:26 p.m. Tuesday's Prep Roundup: Burlington-Edison girls' soccer team nets another victory Posted: 10:10 a.m. Input sought from businesses on pandemic recovery funding Posted: Oct. 19, 2021 Great Washington ShakeOut earthquake drill set for Thursday Posted: Oct. 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mount Erie Anacortes Fire Department Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Rescue Climber Crew Helicopter Navy Aeronautics Mountaineering Aviation Search And Rescue Rescue Team Crew Member Paul Flinn KERA WANIELISTA Follow KERA WANIELISTA Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Burlington woman finds success with hugelkultur farming Mount Vernon man sentenced on federal drug charges Men charged in alleged robbery attempt Anacortes to San Juan Islands ferry route to operate on temporary reduced schedule Anacortes Community Forest Lands trails back open after wolves captured Tweets by goskagit
