Government-nonprofit partnerships and volunteers are critical to providing community services for east Skagit County residents. For that reason, Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki opened the East County Forum held Wednesday with a nod to avid Concrete-area volunteer William “Bill” Pfeifer, who died May 4.
“Bill Pfeifer was the volunteer extraordinaire. It seemed like he had his fingerprints on everything ... he was the lifting, the moving, the doing,” Janicki said. “We should all do as much as Bill did for our community.”
Pfeifer was involved with the Concrete Heritage Museum, helped get meals to local students in need and was active at many Concrete Town Council meetings.
The county forum covered topics that would likely have been of interest to him. Issues at the forefront were access to COVID-19 vaccinations, the opioid epidemic response, road closures and elk herd management.
About 60 participants — some county officials and staff, and some east county residents — logged into or called into the forum, held digitally because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Johnson, director of Skagit County Public Health, provided an update on the status of countywide COVID-19 vaccination efforts, and infection rates and deaths, which have occurred across age groups.
“Vaccine is our way out of this,” she said. “We’ve really got to focus on vaccination.”
Johnson and Deputy County Administrator Kayla Schott-Bresler said the county is prepared to expand pop-up vaccination clinics into east county, with direction from the community on what locations and times would best serve the area.
Several community members commented in the meeting chat box that having pop-up clinics would be helpful, particularly for those who face financial challenges.
“We have quite a substantial population out this way that is dispersed,” said resident Dave Hallock, adding that transportation to urban areas in west Skagit County can be difficult for low-income community members. “It costs a lot of money for someone to go from Marblemount, say, to Burlington to get two vaccinations.”
Johnson said outside of COVID that homelessness, a lack of affordable housing and behavioral health remain priority issues. The good news, she said, is that a new homeless shelter is under construction in Burlington, a second facility is planned for Mount Vernon, and programs to address the opioid epidemic are making progress.
Chris Baldwin of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said an Integrated Model of Police and Crisis Teams (IMPACT) program is helping to keep those in need of mental health and addiction recovery assistance out of the county jail and local hospitals. A planned expansion of the program may include stationing responders in the east county precinct in Concrete.
“They spend a lot of time up east providing services,” Baldwin said of the existing team.
Skagit County District Court Judge Jenifer Howson said there is also interest in expanding digital “community court” services to the Concrete area.
Court hearings for east county residents could then take place over video conferencing for “low-level criminal matters such as shoplifting,” Howson said.
That would reduce the need for officers to transport those facing charges to the jail in Mount Vernon, and for out-of-custody offenders to need to travel for court proceedings.
Several community members commented that the digital court program would be beneficial.
As for nonprofits, Lynn Christofersen of Community Action of Skagit County shared updates about the East County Resource Center. Community Action operates the center in Concrete in partnership with Skagit County.
Christofersen said the center was able to provide more than 10,000 meals in 2020 primarily through a pandemic safe to-go program. The center has also restored in-person services including legal aid and tax preparation.
Now, the county is gathering ideas for expanding the East County Resource Center into the recently vacated Upper Skagit Library next door. The county is conducting an online survey through May 30.
“We want to know what the public sees as the greatest need,” Janicki said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.