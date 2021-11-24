Need remains great for Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund By BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Gifts are being collected for the Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund. Brandon Stone / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund is in need of donations to meet a greater demand for toys in a year rocked by COVID-19.Fund Administrator Lynn Postler said just two weeks after registration opened, her team has nearly as many children signed up as it did in 2020.Challenges have mounted for the Christmas Fund, with the cancellation of a regular donation from Toys for Tots that usually covers a large share of the toy needs. “We’ve probably spent $25,000 on toys so far,” Postler said.In a normal year, she might spend $2,000 on toys to supplement the Toys for Tots deliveries. Doing so has allowed other donated funds to go toward items such as gift cards for holiday meals.The Christmas Fund team also started shopping earlier this year to avoid running into issues relating to global disruptions of the supply chain.Postler said the Christmas Fund will take all donations of cash and toys, though gifts for children ages 11 and up are traditionally in shorter supply.This year, the annual Christmas Fund switched to focus on online registration rather than phone registration. This allowed Postler to go to a more distanced, COVID-safe set-up.In a year defined by COVID-19, stress, illness and depression are especially pronounced in the community, she said.“I think (the Christmas Fund) is more important than ever,” Postler said. “COVID has made everything worse.”She said families are struggling this year, as demonstrated by the number of people asking for help.“People started calling and emailing in October,” Postler said. “It was already in their minds that they’d need help this year.”Ensuring that all children have something under the tree this year is more important than ever, she said.The Christmas Fund is in its 72nd year.Those interested in making a donation can learn more at goskagit.com/xmasfund, or by calling 360-419-7261. — Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH More from this section Conway School District to put levies on ballot Posted: 12 p.m. Prep Notebook: Burlington-Edison players take top soccer honors Posted: 6 a.m. Health officials urge residents to gather safely over Thanksgiving Posted: 5 a.m. Donations sought for local Christmas House Posted: 5 a.m. Fidalgo pool board sets $1.4 million 2022 budget Posted: Nov. 24, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund Covid-19 Demand Toys Donations Herald Christmas Fund Fund Administrator Lynn Postler Economics Finance Medicine Psychology Donation Skagit Valley Team Postler Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Law enforcement apprehends man wanted on 32 felony charges Skagit County's COVID-19 case rate the highest in state One dead, one injured in Highway 20 collision Sheriff's Office investigates murder-suicide Mount Vernon floodwall does the job Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.