CONCRETE — A needs assessment of the Concrete Community Center has determined the community wants to see more classes and activities at the center, as well as see it used for an emergency shelter and for more pop-up events.

Carol Hawk, chief operating officer of United General District 304, gave the Skagit County commissioners recommendations Monday such as enhancing communication about the center, its hours and what it has going on, maintaining the meal program and creating a local advisory group to help guide the future of the center.

