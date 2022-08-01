CONCRETE — A needs assessment of the Concrete Community Center has determined the community wants to see more classes and activities at the center, as well as see it used for an emergency shelter and for more pop-up events.
Carol Hawk, chief operating officer of United General District 304, gave the Skagit County commissioners recommendations Monday such as enhancing communication about the center, its hours and what it has going on, maintaining the meal program and creating a local advisory group to help guide the future of the center.
Hawk’s team completed the assessment from about 300 survey responses collected over about four months.
The county owns the building that houses the Concrete Community Center, and Community Action of Skagit County runs the center’s programs.
The needs assessment also suggests having the center target a wider audience. For example, the center could have activities for young families in the morning, for seniors in the afternoon and for school-age children after school.
Two of the recommendations — opening up the kitchen to the community and using the building as an emergency shelter — cannot be implemented, said Stephanie Semro, Community Action East County manager.
This is because of the center’s meal program.
The center cannot be used as an emergency shelter because “you can’t eat where you sleep,” Semro said in Monday’s meeting. And if the kitchen was open to the community, it would keep it from running its meal program.
The next step for Semro is to go to senior centers to see how they manage their activities, and possibly recruit more volunteers. She is hoping to offer bingo around lunch time in the near future.
Semro has begun to work with the county on a new budget, as Hawk’s recommendations would require funding. Funding and volunteers are the largest hurdles.
An advisory group is also being put into place.
The Concrete Center Advisory Group will be a subcommittee of the Concrete Resource Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.