Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
Kris Allen, 92, puts on gloves Tuesday to begin working at the Neighbors in Need food bank in Mount Vernon. Allen, a nearly 30-year volunteer, is returning to work after suffering an injury that prohibited her from volunteering.
Kris Allen, 92, puts on gloves Tuesday to begin working at the Neighbors in Need food bank in Mount Vernon. Allen, a nearly 30-year volunteer, is returning to work after suffering an injury that prohibited her from volunteering.
MOUNT VERNON — When she fell and broke her hip a few months ago, one of Kris Allen's main concerns was when she would be able to get back to what she calls her "second family."
"I missed being around people and enjoying their company," Allen said. "I'd been planning on this for several weeks."
The 92-year-old Allen has been volunteering at least twice a week at Neighbors in Need food bank in Mount Vernon since 1994.
On Monday, after a three-month hiatus to recover from her injury, Allen returned to the food bank and got back to what she loves doing: helping her community.
"The people who work here, they're kind of like my second family," Allen said. "It's just a good feeling to be part of the food bank."
After a 25-year career with the Mount Vernon School District, Allen began volunteering at the food bank in her 60s at the behest of her sister, who also volunteered at the food bank.
"I was retired one year and I missed being around people so much," she said. "(My sister) called and said, 'Sis, get your shoes on, we need more volunteers.'"
For Allen, the rest is history.
"I enjoy being around people and feel like I'm contributing something to our community," Allen said. "I find it very rewarding."
In her nearly 30 years of volunteering with the organization, some things have changed, she said, including the building's location.
"I think we're serving a lot more people from when I first started," she said.
On Monday, Allen, along with other volunteers, packed food for Tuesday's pick-up day — and on Tuesday, Allen came back again, said Cherie Fox, whose husband Steve Fox is the director of Neighbors in Need.
"We really missed her," Cherie Fox said. "She's a really good friend and her work is really good too."
Allen had been volunteering with the organization consistently over the years, except for her recent hiatus and when the organization reduced the number of volunteers it uses at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherie Fox said.
"I think this place keeps her young," she said. "A lot of us feel that way."
While Allen is taking her return to volunteering a little slow — working shorter days for now — she said she has no intention of giving up the work.
"I feel productive again," she said. "(Volunteering) is good, I feel, for your mental outlook on life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.