MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon High School's new athletic director and varsity football coach may be familiar faces to Bulldogs fans — one from his time as a student at the school, the other from his time coaching a fierce rival.
Mount Vernon High School graduate Jordan Sneva has reached agreement to be the school's new athletic director, pending school board approval. Former Burlington-Edison assistant coach Ken Alexander, most recently the defensive coordinator at Marysville-Pilchuck High School, has reached agreement to be the new football coach.
Both say they're thrilled to join the Bulldogs.
Sneva, who has served as a teacher and cross country coach at Stanwood High School, said he's excited to be back at his alma mater in a role that will allow him to promote the accomplishments of student-athletes.
"I like the challenge of building the Bulldogs," Sneva said. "Mount Vernon has some great stuff that goes unnoticed, and it needs to be noticed."
Alexander describes the head coaching position as "a goal, and a dream come true."
Alexander is a Marysville-Pilchuck graduate who played running back at College of the Redwoods in Eureka, California.
After his time there — and a stint competing as a mixed martial arts fighter — he had assistant coach roles at Lakewood, Burlington-Edison and Marysville-Pilchuck, helping the latter to an appearance in the Class 3A state quarterfinals in 2019.
Alexander hopes to have more success with a Bulldogs program he's crossed path with before.
"I remember Mount Vernon being that team you didn't want to play against," he said.
Alexander said, "I'm lucky to get to have an impact on this community."
