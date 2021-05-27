LA CONNER — At 200-feet long, 80-feet wide and 60-feet tall, Mavrik Marine’s new boat manufacturing facility looms large over the other structures at the La Conner Marina.
The new 17,000-square-foot building will allow Mavrik Marine to build larger boats, said Zach Battle, Mavrik Marine’s president and CEO.
“We needed capacity for projects,” he said. “The building was built because we had contracts to fill it.”
Mavrik Marine has orders to build at least four high-speed passenger ferries for the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) to serve Bay Area commuters.
WETA first awarded contracts to Mavrik Marine in 2018 and 2019 to build two high-speed 320-passenger ferries. The value of the contracts is $27.8 million.
In October 2020, WETA awarded Mavrik Marine a $30 million contract to build two more ferries, with the option for a third. The new ferries will operate at about 41 mph and will be the fastest in WETA’s fleet, according to WETA.
The first ferry, measuring 140-feet long by 40-feet tall, is under construction in Mavrik Marine’s new facility. Battle said the ferry should be delivered in July.
Two more ferries are also under construction.
A combination of public and private money paid for the new boatbuilding facility.
Mavrik Marine received a $564,850 Small Shipyard Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration, which covered the costs of a new bridge crane, welding systems and a compressor, “optimizing its current operation while allowing capacity for new construction,” according to an April 2020 news release from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell.
The Port of Skagit, which operates the La Conner Marina, secured a $2.25 million loan and $750,000 grant from the state’s Community Economic Revitalization Board to support the construction project. It also received $300,000 in economic development funds from Skagit County for the project.
The port added $500,000 from its capital budget, said port spokesperson Linda Tyler.
The total project cost was about $3.8 million, she said.
“The port really saw the value in what Mavrik brings to the marine industry, and as a tenant at the Port of Skagit,” Tyler said. “(Zach) does great work, he has a great product, and we really wanted to support that growth because we are all about good jobs for Skagit Valley.”
Battle said Mavrik Marine employs 80 and would like to increase its workforce to 125.
Mavrik Marine was founded in 2010 and has been a port tenant since 2012. The company specializes in aluminum construction of commercial boats, including ferries and fishing vessels.
Battle said Mavrik Marine built an efficient hull shape for the WETA ferries so the boats will move faster and use less fuel. Another feature is rubber isolation mounts, which separate the boat’s cabin from the hull and reduce machinery vibration.
“It makes it quite a bit quieter inside,” he said.
With expanded capacity, Mavrik Marine now has 75,000 square feet of space between three facilities at the marina. Battle said the expansion will allow the company to optimize production.
The port held a ribbon cutting for the new facility on Thursday.
“It’s a good relationship with the port and community, and working together to pull it off,” Battle said.
