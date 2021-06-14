Skagit County Public Health reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running June 6 through June 12.
That is seven more than the previous seven-day period running May 30 through June 5.
The latest seven-day period brought with it no new deaths and seven new hospitalizations.
The past two seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday periods have brought with them the fewest new cases (77) since 55 were recorded from Oct. 18 through Oct. 31.
