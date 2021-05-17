Skagit County Public Health reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running May 9 to May 15.
That number was the same as for the seven-day period running May 2 to May 8.
However, in the most recent seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday stretch, Public Health reported six new hospitalizations and four new deaths.
Through May 15, Skagit County has seen 5,075 COVID-19 cases, 326 hospitalizations and 72 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
