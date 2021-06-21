Skagit County Public Health has reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running June 13 through June 19.
It is the lowest number of new COVID-19 for a seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period since Sept. 13-19 when 17 cases were reported.
The latest seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period brought with it one new death and three new hospitalizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.