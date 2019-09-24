MOUNT VERNON — A new medical imaging facility in Mount Vernon is bringing more reliable mammogram technology to the area, helping doctors notice breast cancer earlier while cutting down on false positives.
The Skagit Imaging Pavilion, a partnership between Skagit Regional Health and Skagit Radiology, saw its first patients Monday, as construction crews put the finishing touches on the $9.8 million project.
Linda Frizzell, executive director of the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation, said the facility is divided in two.
One side deals with general imaging, and can provide CT scans, MRIs and ultrasounds. The other side, called the Women’s Imaging Center, is exclusively for mammography, and stocks three tomosynthesis machines.
“For the first time, it’s bringing 3D mammography to the area,” Frizzell said. “It’s pretty cutting edge.”
While more expensive and sometimes not covered by insurance, tomosynthesis provides a much more accurate image than traditional 2D mammogram machines, she said.
“We really built this building just because we needed tomosynthesis,” said Dr. Leah Kiviat, radiologist and medical director of the Women’s Imaging Center.
Kiviat said this technology has a proven track record of reliability, and is more proficient than a standard mammogram at finding potential tumors.
“There’s a point where you just can’t ignore the evidence, and do what’s best for the community,” she said of the new technology.
A traditional mammogram, because it creates a flat image of a real object, can sometimes show healthy tissue overlap and appear similarly to an abnormal mass, such as a tumor, Kiviat said.
This new technology takes a series of X-rays and stacks them into a 3D scan, which Kiviat said presents doctors with a more accurate image, especially with patients who have dense breasts.
“The denser the breast tissue, the more difficult it gets to see small masses,” she said. “With (tomosynthesis) you catch these things much, much faster.”
Kiviat said most kinds of breast cancer are treatable, and the sooner it is found the better chance a patient has.
She urged women to get annual inspections, considering one in eight women will get a diagnosis at some point in their lives.
“My goal is to convince women that ... the benefits outweigh the risks,” she said. “Every day we catch something.”
Don Enos, director of marketing and business development for Skagit Radiology, said Island Hospital in Anacortes and PeaceHealth United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley both have tomosynthesis, but their machines are an older generation of the technology.
“It’s like (comparing) a Ferrari and a Camaro,” he said.
With the addition of these tomosynthesis machines, as well as the other imaging technology housed in the pavilion, Kiviat said patients will have greater access to diagnostic imaging.
“The biggest thing is decreasing wait times,” she said.
When a patient is told something may be wrong, they want to get a definitive answer as soon as possible, she said.
Kiviat said wait times for most imaging services in Mount Vernon are about a week, but with this new facility she hopes to reduce them.
