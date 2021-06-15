ANACORTES — A new four-story hotel called the Salish Inn opened last week at 30th Street and Q Avenue in Anacortes.
The hotel includes 27 guest rooms, six kitchenette suites and three one-bedroom view suites with two-person Jacuzzi tubs and kitchenettes, according to the hotel’s website. The Salish Inn is a “charming modern-style inn where every room and suite ... is clean, spacious and beautifully decorated,” the website states.
Amenities include continental breakfast, a hot tub, gym, free parking, lobby coffee and wine/beer bars, a small conference room for business meetings and small gatherings, and two Tesla vehicle charging stations for guests.
The owner of the hotel also operates the Sunrise Inn Villas and Suites in Anacortes.
The contractor for the project was Faber Construction of Lynden, and the architect was Carletti Architects of Mount Vernon.
The address of the Salish Inn is 907 30th Street.
