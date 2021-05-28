HAMILTON — Where a vacant field once blended in with the surroundings at the entrance to the town of Hamilton, a new gas station now draws the eye off Highway 20.
Hamilton Fuel was built in recent months adjacent to a local Janicki Industries facility. Company representatives and Hamilton officials marked the completion of the new station, expected to open next week, with a ceremony Tuesday.
"All of the Town Council was there and I cut the ribbon," Hamilton Mayor Carla Vandiver said Wednesday. "It's going to bring more people in ... more people, more revenue, more opportunities."
Janicki Logging and Construction Co. construction manager Wendell Godard said the station was built to meet the fuel demands of trucks and equipment at the neighboring Janicki Industries facility as well as commercial and public vehicles traveling Highway 20.
"The need for fuel stems from two different reasons. ... We thought we could fill the need for the public and at the same time fill our own need," he said.
The next closest gas stations are 3.5 miles west in Lyman and 4.5 miles east near Birdsview.
Unlike those locations, Hamilton Fuel is a standalone gas station, or what Godard calls a fuel island, with no grocery or convenience store attached. It will be self serve and unstaffed.
Hamilton Fuel is a CFN (Commercial Fueling Network) branded station. Godard said all major credit cards will be accepted.
The station is expected to increase the town's tax revenue.
Godard said construction of the station included raising the property about 5 feet to ensure the gas station is out of the Skagit River floodplain. It has two entrances along Pettit Street just south of Highway 20.
Rob Janicki said the family's companies envision transforming other properties in Hamilton as well.
"This is the first of many projects with the town of Hamilton, and we're really looking forward to developing our property for the benefit of that community," he said.
Beyond the Janicki Industries facility and new gas station, the Janickis own about 20 acres where the mineral company Unimin once operated, and other smaller properties in town.
With town input, Rob Janicki said the family's companies look forward to enhancing Hamilton's residential and commercial offerings, including the use of green building materials and technologies developed by Janicki Industries.
Vandiver said she's excited to see positive developments in town.
