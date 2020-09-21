Skagit County’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is open longer starting this week in an effort to expand testing to those who work during regular business hours.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the site will now open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., according to the county website.
Hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays also changed slightly. The site will open a half hour earlier at 8:30 a.m., and will close at 4 p.m.
Testing has been available at the Skagit Valley College site since April.
