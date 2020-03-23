SEDRO-WOOLLEY — On the first morning distributing food away from their facility, Helping Hands Solution Center staff served twice the number of clients as they do most Mondays.
"It went as well as a launch of something completely brand-new could go," said Nichole Long, director of development for the county's largest food bank.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 3 to 6 p.m., staff and volunteers loaded boxes of food into car trunks in an effort to reduce chances of spreading the novel coronavirus.
The nonprofit announced last week that it would stop distributing food at its Sedro-Woolley facility, and use a drive-thru model in the Food Pavilion parking lot.
By the afternoon break, Long said Helping Hands had distributed about 200 boxes of food.
"It reminded me of Black Friday," she said. "The line (of cars) was around the building before we even opened."
Many of those who came to get food were not regular clients, she said.
Volunteers included Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson and U.S. Rep Rick Larsen, who helped pack and distribute the boxes.
"I feel we're experiencing this unprecedented event," Long said. "By having our local and (federal) leadership stand with us ... it emanates hope that we're really, desperately needing."
In the midst of a crisis, people need to believe government is on their side, she said. These actions demonstrate that leaders care.
Long said the boxes had frozen meat and some fresh produce in addition to goods with longer shelf lives.
While Helping Hands is trying to put as much fresh food in the boxes as possible, it has only a limited quantity of these goods.
"For now, we have a few weeks worth," Long said.
Clients at Helping Hands' partner food banks in Anacortes and Marblemount will get the same boxes, as will clients at food banks in Concrete and Hamilton, who requested help from Helping Hands, Long said.
Food distribution is held weekly on Mondays and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m.
