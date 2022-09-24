BURLINGTON — Families gathered at Skagit River Park on Saturday for the B'Town Fall Fest.
"The kids have been having a blast," said attendee Tony Ehlert.
BURLINGTON — Families gathered at Skagit River Park on Saturday for the B'Town Fall Fest.
"The kids have been having a blast," said attendee Tony Ehlert.
This is the first year the festival, formerly the Harvest Festival, has been put on in its entirety since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.
"There are some changes, but everything is still free and we've got lots of activities for families and five or six inflatables and they can just keep going on as many rides as many times as they want," said Burlington Parks and Recreation coordinator Christi Kinney.
This year’s event features many additions, including a 5k fun run, guest appearances from Spiderman and Encanto's Mirabel, a maker's market with around 30 vendors and human-powered pumpkin slingers. The latter replaces the pumpkin pitching contests of the past.
Returning classic events include the zucchini car-building station, pumpkin painting and the kids’ zone.
"My favorite personal aspect of the festival is seeing all the families there together and that parents just get to say 'yes' all day to all of the requests that their kids say," Kinney said.
This year also marks the first time the festival has been held for two days.
Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will feature a 5K fun run (registration at 8 a.m. and the race at 9), an appearance from Encanto's Mirabel from noon to 2 p.m., and a visit from Wren the Juggler.
Sunday will also feature a kids’ zone and inflatables, the Vuelta La Luna Circus, twisted balloons and glitter tattoos, the arts and crafts maker's market, food trucks and the pumpkin slingers.
"Kind of a fun fact is that our parks crew and the office staff are the ones that pick all the pumpkins for the festival, so there's seven of us out there picking thousands of pumpkins on Wednesday," Kinney said.
All of the pumpkins came from Frazier/Entrikin Farms Pumpkin Patch, a festival sponsor.
"It's just a very comfortable, fun day, there's lots of people smiling and there's just lots of space and room to move," Kinney said.
Newsroom
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.