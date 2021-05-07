A new nonprofit will offer free legal assistance to low-income residents of Skagit County.
Called Skagit Legal Aid, the nonprofit has been formed out of an existing program offered by Community Action of Skagit County and the Skagit County Bar Association since 1986.
Bill Henkel, executive director of Community Action, said he hopes the ability to provide legal assistance can continue to grow with the freedom and clarity of focus available to independent nonprofits.
Annually, county attorneys donate about 1,500 hours to 500 people annually in civil issues such as landlord-tenant law, family law and immigration assistance, according to a release from the local bar association.
The new nonprofit is set to open June 1, and will be funded via government grants and private donations.
Those seeking legal assistance can call 1-888-201-1014 to determine eligibility.
