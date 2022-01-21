Don Striker is settling in as North Cascades National Park Service Complex superintendent.
He accepted the position in late 2021 after serving as superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska since 2013.
Striker has replaced Karen Taylor-Goodrich, who retired after eight years in the position.
“I was super excited to come a national park that not everyone knows about,” Striker said. “That may be changing, but we have 500,000 acres that is predominately wilderness bisected by a highway with two recreational areas.”
Striker is a fan of the highway that bisects the park. And there’s a good reason.
While at Denali, Striker dealt with road issues on a regular basis. He said these were issues that will eventually require about $50 million to repair.
“So, when the North Cascades (job) opened up and I saw that the Park Service didn’t bear the responsibility for Highway 20 and that it’s a state road, I was super excited,” he said with a laugh. “It’s a great place and it’s the state’s road. I’ll take it, thank you very much.”
So, what has Striker learned about the park in the short time he has been at the helm?
“Well, I’ve learned there is a lot going on here,” he said. “There is a lot going on behind the scenes, and this is one of those places that is not going to be boring.”
Striker said one of the questions he’s constantly asked is how long does he like to work at a particular park. The answer has to do with how much there is to keep his interest.
“What usually drives me out is things start to get boring,” he said. “I don’t see boring in sight here. Almost every day since my arrival, I am taking a new set of documents home at night so I can prep for the meetings I have the next day.
“Because of the size and scale of the park, there is more ability to do some of everything. Then it becomes how much can you do in each area.”
Striker said the North Casades National Park Service Complex has many moving parts — from dam relicensing to grizzly bear conversations.
“There is nothing routine,” he said. “There are those routine park conversations such as how are our campgrounds, our visitor facilities and what needs to be modified. But then there’s so much more.”
Striker’s career with the National Park Service spans about 30 years and includes serving as acting regional director for the National Park Service in Alaska, superintendent at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia as well as at Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Lewis and Clark National Historic Park.
The North Cascades National Park Service Complex offers Striker a combination of mountains, rivers and really big trees.
He said he had a little of the woods and rivers but no mountains while at Lewis and Clark in Oregon, and while at Denali he had mountains, but no big trees.
“For me, it’s really the combination of all of the above in terms of really cool resources,” Striker said of the North Cascades National Park Service Complex. “West Virginia’s New River Gorge kind of has the best of the west and the east in my opinion. But again, I really like the variety of big trees and tree species found here.”
Striker said the history and the tribal connections found in the Pacific Northwest have always fascinated him. That is another reason he finds this park exciting.
He said he couldn’t have predicted what has been seen throughout the country — an increase in visitors to national parks — as people look to escape from everyday life and the pandemic.
“Following COVID, people have really looked for places to go and get out,” Striker said. “That sort of mentality has swept the country and it’s going to impact this place. Our summer statistics have ticked up a bunch.
“I think this park is definitely discovered now and I am scared. Before you now it, we are going to be like one of the ‘capital Y’ parks.”
Capital Y parks refers to Yellowstone and Yosemite — a couple of the big hitters when it comes to national parks.
In addition to several superintendent positions, Striker has served as comptroller at Yellowstone National Park and held several high-level administrative positions representing the Park Service on interagency teams within the Department of Interior.
Striker has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.
He and his wife Gretchen have been married for 34 years and have three adult children.
“Is this my final stop? Well, that’s still up in the air,” he said. “A lot of things can happen. I have a list of places (to see) and I can guarantee I will not get to all of them before I have to eventually retire.
“I do feel committed to the park and I know it takes time to affect change.”
