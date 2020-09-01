MOUNT VERNON — A long-planned new parking lot has opened at Little Mountain Park.
At 54 spaces, the lot triples capacity at the Mount Vernon city park, according to a news release from the city.
The project included a new trail that connects the lot to existing hiking and biking trails, according to the release.
As the city has grown, Little Mountain Park has become more of a destination, sparking a need for more parking, James Weppler, operation supervisor with the Mount Vernon Parks and Enrichment Services Department, said in an earlier interview.
The need for additional parking was first identified in a city plan in 1990, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.