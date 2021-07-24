MOUNT VERNON — Six new pickleball courts are ready for action at Hillcrest Park.
The completion of the courts — and the years of fundraising that made them possible — will be recognized next month in a ceremony accompanied by free lessons for potential players.
The first dedicated pickleball courts in Skagit County will be recognized at a ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
On the same day there will be drop-in play from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.; free lessons from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m.; and an exhibition match with high-level players from noon to 1:30 p.m.
A period of open play will follow.
The courts for the increasingly popular sport are the culmination of a fundraising campaign that began in 2019 and was fueled by the Mount Vernon Pickleball Club. The club raised about $43,000.
The upcoming ceremony to recognize the completion of the courts will also honor donors, including members of the Blackburn family who made a key contribution of matching funds.
Sue Paulson, a Mount Vernon Pickleball Club board member, said the campaign began as the sport began to catch on.
"People in the community were starting to play pickleball," she said, adding that the only courts available at that time were for other sports such as tennis, meaning the courts weren't marked to pickleball specifications and net height had to be altered.
Believed to have been first played in the Pacific Northwest, pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It's played with paddles and a plastic ball with holes in it.
Those attending the upcoming ceremony will have the opportunity to join the Mount Vernon Pickleball Club at a reduced rate.
For more information, visit mvpbclub.com. Those interested in free lessons the day of the ceremony can sign up there.
