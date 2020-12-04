The four COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday on the Skagit County Public Health website occurred much earlier in the pandemic and weren’t necessarily caused by the disease.
County spokesperson Laura Han said while these deaths are suspected COVID-19 deaths from March, April and July, they haven’t been attributed to the virus with 100% certainty.
“It’s odd to us that (the state Department of Health) has included these,” she said.
The four deaths bring the county total to 31.
Han said she believes the Department of Health has changed which deaths it includes in county totals, and added county Public Health is planning to seek clarification.
The state Department of Health reviews each death attributed to COVID-19, and determines whether other factors contributed. Several county deaths have been removed from the total in the past, after it was determined the disease wasn’t the primary cause.
This week, Skagit County broke its daily record for new cases, with 52 reported Wednesday.
As of Friday, 2,162 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic, and 143 cases have been severe enough to require hospitalization, according to county data.
