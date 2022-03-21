SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley City Council recently amended an annexation agreement with property developer Duke's Hill that will allow for a road to be built off Highway 9 east toward new housing.
Duke's Hill is in the process of developing a large swath of property in the area following completion of its four phases of the Sauk Mountain View Estates.
The 2002 annexation agreement between the city and Duke's Hill called for Portobello Avenue to be extended from where it currently ends to Highway 9.
However, purchase of the land needed for the new stretch of road has been unsuccessful.
Duke's Hill has managed to secure a 950-foot strip of land to the north of the proposed Portobello extension, and has been granted permission to construct a road from Highway 9 east into its new development.
Sedro-Woolley Director of Public Works Mark Freiberger said the city worked with Dukes Hill to relieve it of the responsibility of acquiring the land needed to fulfill the original agreement, and in exchange the developer agreed to build the new road.
"They will use some property they bought to the north to actually connect their local access road system to Highway 9," Freiberger said. "That will work fine for emergency access.
"Part of their requirement before they could build the rest of that Duke's Hill development was they have access for fire and safety to Highway 9."
Freiberger said while the city has always envisioned having Portobello Avenue connect to Highway 9, for the immediate future the new road being built by Duke's Hill will have to do.
"It will be part of local street access that will have an intersection on Highway 9," Freiberger said. "It will be a normal city street.
"That will work until such time that the rest of that property is developed and Portobello (Avenue) gets built. That will happen sometime, but not in the short term."
The responsibility of building that road will fall to whoever develops the property, and Freiberger said he has seen no formal plans as of yet.
