SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The books have arrived at the new Sedro-Woolley Library.
All 56,022, including periodicals and new books not yet catalogued, are now inside the facility.
City Supervisor Doug Merriman informed the Sedro-Woolley City Council on Wednesday evening that he recently signed off on what is called the building's substantial completion document.
"That's a big step for us," Merriman said of the document's signing. "That's where the contractor starts to turn over the building to us."
The new 11,000-square-foot, $8 million building at 100 W. State St. is the latest step in the 2017 merger of the Sedro-Woolley Public Library and the Central Skagit Library.
"We've moved most of our collection, but we still have shelving that hasn't been built," Library Director Jeanne Williams said. "So there are things that are just kind of staged until that shelving is built."
The move was very efficient. Williams created a color-coded tagging system that matched carts of books with shelves to help with the process.
"It went much faster than I anticipated," she said. "We finished two or three days earlier than the movers thought we would."
The books are in the library as the contractors are finishing up the work.
"We just didn't want to wait any longer," Williams said of getting the books inside the building. "We are still waiting for few things to finish so we can function the way that we need to. Internet, Wi-Fi, none of that is set up yet. We are just kind of limping along in those regards."
By next week, shelving is expected to be completed and all of the books off the carts.
"We have our final punch list items and we are steadily working those down," Merriman said. "They are mainly in the area of electrical. ... We are getting down to those final things and with the substantial completion signed off, and we get our punch list signed off, the construction component of the library will be essentially done."
And it won't be long before the library will be offering curbside services, though an actual date has yet to be determined.
"Within say the next week and a half, we should be able to offer curbside pickup," Williams said. "Then we'll be working on our comprehensive plan to open the building based on the necessary guidelines."
