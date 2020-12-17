MOUNT VERNON — Starting in January, entrepreneurs in Skagit and Island counties will be able to access new small business services through an office in downtown Mount Vernon.
The nonprofit Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship, in partnership with the Washington Small Business Development Center, is opening the office to provide more support for entrepreneurs in underserved communities, said Mike Skinner, CIE's executive director.
The office will provide free training and one-on-one advising to emerging entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses. The Mount Vernon branch will be similar to CIE's office in Port Angeles, which opened in July 2019.
"We are seeing real success and want to replicate that success," he said.
Skinner said there is a lack of support for aspiring small businesses in rural areas and those being started by underserved groups, such as women and people of color.
He said the Mount Vernon office will be staffed by a full-time business adviser, and services will be offered remotely for now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding for the program is provided in part by the Boeing Employees Credit Union's Momentum Grants Program, he said.
CIE has partnered with Skagit County organizations since 2019 to host the Startup Sedro-Woolley and Startup Skagit Valley programs, which provided free business training to entrepreneurs. Skinner said 60 people have graduated from the program and some have started successful small businesses.
John Sternlicht, CEO of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, said while EDASC's Small Business Development Center works with existing businesses, the new Mount Vernon office will specifically aid startups, with a focus on equity and inclusion, and assisting those who haven't previously owned a business or don't come from a tradition of entrepreneurism.
"Getting this kind of support is key to helping more people succeed and be self-sufficient," he said.
Sternlicht said more support is needed, especially as those who are unemployed look to start businesses, and as the COVID-19 pandemic spurs people to be more self-reliant.
Skinner said micro-enterprises — businesses with five or fewer employees — make up 90% of the American economy and are an important part of its economic resilience.
"This is a very important source of rural communities’ resilience, and it’s mostly overlooked," he said.
Starting in January, CIE will offer its free Bootstrap Business Plan Course, which will be held online initially and then at locations throughout Skagit and Island counties. The four-session course will be held each month.
Skinner said the course will help aspiring businesses sketch out their business ideas and decide if they are feasible.
For more information and to apply for the course, visit cie-nw.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.