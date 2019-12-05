goskagit

Recently-appointed state Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, will hold four town hall meetings, including one in Skagit County.

Muzzall, who represents the 10th Legislative District, will host a town hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Mount Vernon High School.

He was appointed in October to replace longtime state Sen. Barbara Bailey, who retired at the end of September.

Muzzall’s three other town halls will be in Langley, Oak Harbor and Stanwood.

The 10th district includes Island County, southwest Skagit County and northwest Snohomish County.

 

