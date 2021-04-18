SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Big things are afoot at the SWIFT Center and the adjacent Northern State Recreation Area.
As the weather has warmed and some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the Skagit Trail Builders have been busy making improvements to the two sites.
“Trail use at the park is increasing, so we are working closely with our community partners to build more trails,” said Skagit Trail Builders Executive Director Jim Taylor, whose group is known for its work on Mount Vernon’s Little Mountain. “Beyond the NSRA (Northern State Recreation Area) trails project, in and around Sedro-Woolley incredible opportunities exist.”
The Skagit Trail Builders and their volunteers have been working in two groups — one tasked with environmental restoration, and the other with putting the final touches on the Pump House Trail Loop and continuing the work on the area’s newest path, the Brickyard Creek Trail Loop.
“We are making really good progress on these projects,” Taylor said. “We are definitely ahead of where we thought we would be.”
The restoration
Paul Marczin has overseen the restoration work at the entrance to the SWIFT Center where an original guard shack still welcomes visitors and Brickyard Creek flows into Thompson Pond.
The project has involved removing decades-worth of carpeted ivy from the ground as well as the invasive species’ thick vines that had encased numerous trees.
“You have to cut it off at the ground and then take it off up about 3 feet (on the tree trunk),” Marczin, a restoration ecologist, said of the ivy removal process. “The trees here were just strangled with it, to the point where the ivy had actually grooved into some of the trunks. Left unchecked, it will kill the trees.”
Ivy sealed the fate of about four trees, which have been removed because of the dangers they posed.
Once the ivy was removed from ground level, the group including Sedro-Woolley High School Earth Club founder Zoe Slabodnik, now a student at Portland State University, along with current club members Kalin Adkerson and Leah Litke began the process of spreading about eight inches of wood chip mulch over the area to hopefully smother the ivy.
“Oh, my gosh, there is a lot to do,” Slabodnik said between raking and spreading mulch. “There is a lot of ivy to remove. Then we have these huge piles of mulch to spread around. We uncovered a rock wall. It was totally covered in ivy. So that was unique.”
Slabodnik said volunteering with the Skagit Trail Builders was an opportunity to give something back to her hometown. Adding to the experience, her mother Ellie joined her for the work.
“My mom is here for the first time, and she’s having fun,” Zoe Slabodnik said. “It’s so nice to finally be able to work on the hospital grounds now that it’s open up to the public. That’s the cool part. It really seems like a much bigger place, but at the same time it seems much more connected.”
Adkerson said he enjoyed being part of the project, and looks forward to seeing it all come together.
“In the years to come, I can say I was a part of this,” he said. “That our club played a part in making this happen.”
Ivy isn’t the area’s only issue.
“There are a lot of invasive species and, of course, we are working on the ivy,” Marczin said. “And we have some holly to remove and some laurel. Then you get over on the other side and you have a lot of blackberry thickets and reed canary grass, which when left unchecked can take over.”
A trail around Thompson Pond is in the works for what will become the city of Sedro-Woolley’s Olmstead Park.
“From a restoration and ecology point of view, there are tons of opportunity here,” Marczin said. “There is alder overstory and many deciduous trees already in place. So we will come in and plant some conifers to get those in there. And frankly after that, the area should be fine.”
The trails
This is the Skagit Trail Builders’ bread and butter.
Earlier, the group constructed Dovetail Bridge that spans Hansen Creek and takes hikers from the SWIFT Center to the recently-completed Pump House Trail Loop within the NSRA.
Now, the group has put the finishing touches on the 1.5-mile Pump House Trail Loop by seeding a meadow along the path’s route, and is working on the Brickyard Creek Trail Loop.
The half-mile trail will begin at the old guard house and continue north across the lawn. While the section across the lawn has yet to be completed, the main trail leading from the lawn’s edge through the trees is ready for use.
This path weaves its way through the forest before ending at a service road. Following the road east leads to a connector trail located beside the former state hospital’s nurses residence and ends at the campus entry road.
It was on the connector trail that volunteer Jeremy Kindlund was tasked with hauling gravel.
“Like a lot of people during this time of COVID, I’ve started hiking more,” Kindlund said. “So I decided to start volunteering to help build trails. It’s a great way to give something back to the community.”
He said these kinds of efforts were truly addictive.
“They absolutely are,” Kindlund said. “You get to see the end result, the result of all your hard work, and that feels good. I am really looking forward to hiking these trails.
“And this is such a great group. They are really good about following all the safety protocols and are just good people.”
That is exactly what Taylor wants to hear.
“We sincerely hope more people will get involved, by volunteering, or perhaps making a donation.”
