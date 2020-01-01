BURLINGTON — While most of the children who attended the Burlington Public Library’s Noon Year’s Eve event Wednesday weren’t going to be awake to usher in 2020, they still got a chance to celebrate.
“They probably won’t stay up until midnight, and this is a fun way to celebrate,” said Nancye D’Arienzo, who brought three of her daughters to the event.
During the drive from Big Lake, the family talked about the meaning of New Year’s Eve and traditions associated with it, D’Arienzo said.
“It was fun that they had all those things here,” she said of the traditions.
It was the fourth time the library has hosted the Noon Year’s Eve party, said children’s librarian Jennifer Rounds.
“Quality time with family is one of the best things you can do for learning and brain development,” she said.
The event was also one of the few free options for families looking to celebrate a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve.
During the event, kids played games, made party hats and masks, and indulged in a sundae bar. New this year, Rounds said, was a Times Square ball search where kids had 30 seconds to dive through old newspapers in search of gold-painted ping-pong balls in order to win prizes.
Because his daughter’s bedtime is 7:30 p.m., Mathew Solomon of Burlington brought 5-year-old Elli-Mae to the event so she would have an opportunity to celebrate.
“They get to participate,” Solomon said. “It’s fun.”
Three-year-old Zeke Dryden of Mount Vernon was more interested in playing in the piles of newspaper than he was in finding the gold ping-pong balls.
“It’s just something fun to do,” said Zeke’s mother, Andrea Dryden. “To quote him, he said, ‘I like parties, mom.’”
