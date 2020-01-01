CLEAR LAKE — They came, they ran into the lake, they ran out of the lake.
And just like that, the 2020 Clear Lake Penguin Dip was in the books.
"It's such a great community event," said Shelley Van Pelt, the event's longtime announcer who lives two doors down from the Clear Lake swim beach. "It's fun and it's a great way to start the new year. Why not throw your body into some cold water."
About 75 people took part in the New Year's Day tradition on Wednesday morning.
The number was up from recent years, likely because of the involvement of the Relay for Life of Skagit County, a cancer awareness group.
The group had cookies, hot chocolate and coffee on hand, handed out gift bags to the first 50 to sign in, gave out certificates to those who took the dip, and collected socks for Friendship House.
Monique Brigham of the local Relay for Life group was glad she got the group involved.
"Absolutely. We raised awareness and people donated some money," she said.
Brigham was also a first-year Penguin Dip participant. Her Facebook friends committed about $200 to Relay for Life if she would take the plunge.
Ron Frederick of Mount Vernon did the Penguin Dip for about the 10th time. The 75-year-old even forced himself to stay in the water for a full minute.
"I do it for the fun, the challenge and the self-discipline," Frederick said.
He said as his grandchildren get older, he needs to do more to impress them. He said the New Hampshire teens can expect some photos and video of him in the water.
Frederick enjoyed the dip despite taking a fall coming out of the water.
"I should have come out the same way I went in," he said. "But I was going out the other way, a little closer to the warmth (of his clothing)."
Frederick had the abrasions on his legs cleaned up by firefighters from Skagit County Fire District 4 in Clear Lake.
Amy Gadsden of Mount Vernon took part with her two daughters — 6-year-old Molly and 2-year-old Maggie.
Gadsden and Molly did the Penguin Dip last year, and this year Maggie joined them.
Last year, Molly was the one who came up with the idea to take part.
"I told her I would go with her if she really wanted to do it," Amy Gadsden said.
For about a month leading up to the Penguin Dip, Molly prepared by dumping cold water on herself during her baths.
Little sister Maggie isn't as big a fan of cold water. She was noncommittal about joining her mother and sister next year.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.