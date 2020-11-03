First-time candidate Mark Lundsten carries a lead over incumbent Ron Wesen in the race for Skagit County commissioner, after Tuesday night's initial ballot count.
With 42% of ballots counted, results posted Tuesday night showed Lundsten with 18,252 votes, or 53.2%, compared to Wesen's 15,993 votes, or 46.6%.
The winner here will represent Commissioner District 1 — western Skagit County including Anacortes — on the county Board of Commissioners.
The county plans to post an updated ballot count at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Skagit County estimates about 38,000 ballots have yet to be counted. Election results aren't final until certification, which is set for Nov. 24.
Lundsten, a Democrat and member of the county Planning Commission, said he was grateful to come out of the gate in the lead.
"I'm feeling a great amount of relief," he said late Tuesday.
Lundsten thanked his team of volunteers, saying he didn't have to work hard to find people who were excited to work for his campaign.
"I'm grateful to my supporters," he said. "That's where the credit goes right now."
He said he thinks voters feel that the county needs to be taking decisive action on things such as COVID-19, housing and homelessness, and weren't comfortable with another four years of the status quo.
"The county needs to take responsibility for things," Lundsten said. "We can and we should."
Wesen, who has served three terms, said it's far too early to concede, as election staff will continue to tally ballots.
"Last time (in the primary) I gained six points as votes came in," he said. "We have three weeks to see where results go."
