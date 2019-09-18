ANACORTES — Plans are taking shape for the next waterfront cleanup in Anacortes, at a 0.8-acre property nestled between Commercial Avenue businesses and the waterfront along the northern tip of Fidalgo Island.
That property, at 202 O Ave., is called Quiet Cove and has been owned by the Port of Anacortes since 2013. As the port prepares to clean up the site next summer, the state Department of Ecology is taking public comment on the port’s plan.
The comment period runs through Oct. 11.
Comments can be submitted online and by mail to Arianne Fernandez, Site Manager, Cleanup Program, P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, 98504-7600.
Project information is available online, as well as at the Anacortes Public Library, at 1220 10th Street, and at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, at 10441 Bayview-Edison Road.
The Quiet Cove property, which overlooks the Guemes Channel, was used by Standard Oil as a bulk fuel terminal and storage facility from about 1909 to 1977, according to project documents.
Oil tanks were removed from the site in the 1970s, but pollutants from the materials — including petroleum, benzene and arsenic — remain in the soil and groundwater, according to the port.
Since the removal of the oil tanks, the property has primarily been used for the storage of marine vessels and recreation vehicles.
The port plans to demolish two buildings and the concrete surface at the property, and excavate up to 11,500 cubic yards of material, the majority of which will be contaminated soil, according to a port document related to the project.
The property will then be refilled with clean material, topped with crushed rock, and the sidewalk, curbing and plants replaced.
The project will be the latest cleanup done as part of Ecology’s Puget Sound Initiative, which focuses on waterfront cleanups that can help protect and restore the waters of Puget Sound.
Through that program, several projects have been completed along Fidalgo Bay, including at Cap Sante Marina and the former Custom Plywood Mill site. Most local cleanup projects have involved the Port of Anacortes.
