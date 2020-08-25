ANACORTES — The Port of Anacortes, the state Department of Ecology and their partners are beginning the next phase of the cleanup of Quiet Cove, a former bulk fuel terminal and storage facility.
The project will consist of cleanup and removal of contaminated soils on the .75-acre site.
“This is a big deal,” Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra said. “It’s great to see just how fast the project is moving. ... We have worked hard to get to this point and to get this project moving forward.”
The contaminated site is along the east end of the Guemes Channel just northwest of Fidalgo and Padilla bays at 202 O Ave.
The project calls for removing about 9,300 cubic yards of contaminated soil weighing about 15,100 tons. Workers will dig down a maximum of 14 feet.
“This is what we do,” said Port of Anacortes Project Manager Brad Tesch. “It’s fun to see how it goes. A lot of work has gone into this.”
Tesch said consistent soil sampling has allowed the Port and its cleanup partners to get a good idea of what lies below the surface.
“We will start the removal process on the east side and move west,” he said. “Then once that is complete, we will backfill the entire area.”
The cleanup is expected to cost about $2.9 million.
The port has no immediate redevelopment plans, but will use the site as short-term storage while options are considered.
“To get this (site) cleaned up and bring it back to the community has been in the works for years,” Worra said.
The project began Aug. 3 when fencing was installed and erosion control was put in place. Heavy machinery now dot the site as jumbled chunks of broken concrete and twisted rebar are in various states of removal.
“We want to have it completed by the end of October,” Tesch said. “We want to avoid the rainy season.”
The site’s remaining buildings will be demolished and the grade restored.
The site began operating as a bulk fuel terminal and storage facility as early as 1909. The Port purchased the upland area of the site in July 2013, and in 2015 agreed to its cleanup.
Oil tanks and associated structures were removed in the 1970s, but not before extensive ground contamination had taken place.
