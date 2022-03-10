For the second consecutive week, the law enforcement team investigating the police shooting of a Concrete man provided no new information in its state-required weekly update.
According to a news release Thursday from the Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team, "SMART Team members continue to work on the various aspects of the investigation."
The release says the team is awaiting reports from the State Patrol Crime Lab and State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team, though it does not know when those reports will be completed.
David A. Babcock was shot in the head Feb. 16 by a Sedro-Woolley police officer, and later died at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham.
The shooting occurred about 11:46 p.m. near the intersection of Fruitdale and McGarigle roads in northeast Sedro-Woolley.
In a Feb. 17 news release from SMART, a law enforcement spokesperson said police believe the 51-year-old Babcock was driving a stolen car, and that he fled from an attempted traffic stop in Mount Vernon.
According to Thursday’s news release, the next scheduled update will be on March 17. Information will be released sooner if there is a significant update to the investigation.
SMART is made up of detectives and command staff from multiple agencies in Skagit and Island counties. The Sedro-Woolley Police Department is excluded from participating in the investigation.
