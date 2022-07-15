A Penske rental truck caught fire near College Way on northbound Interstate 5 late Friday morning, blocking both lanes of traffic but causing no injuries.

The fire was reported at 11:18 a.m., according to Trooper Jacob Kennett, Washington State Patrol spokesperson.

By 12 p.m., fire crews had extinguished the flames, and the left lane had been reopened, he said.

Kennett said no other vehicles were involved, and the fire was not a result of a collision.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.