MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon firefighters battled a residential fire Saturday night that destroyed a garage.

No injuries were reported by residents or first responders, and there was minimal damage to the adjacent home, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived about 8:30 p.m. to reports of a fire coming from the rear of a home in the 100 block of South 10th Street.

They arrived to find a fire in a detached garage behind the home.

Alongside crews from Burlington, Skagit County Fire District 3 and Skagit County Fire District 9, the Mount Vernon firefighters contained the fire to the garage.

The department is investigating the cause, the release states.

 

