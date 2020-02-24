MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon firefighters battled a residential fire Saturday night that destroyed a garage.
No injuries were reported by residents or first responders, and there was minimal damage to the adjacent home, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived about 8:30 p.m. to reports of a fire coming from the rear of a home in the 100 block of South 10th Street.
They arrived to find a fire in a detached garage behind the home.
Alongside crews from Burlington, Skagit County Fire District 3 and Skagit County Fire District 9, the Mount Vernon firefighters contained the fire to the garage.
The department is investigating the cause, the release states.
