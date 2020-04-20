The nonprofit Friends of Skagit Beaches and the Anacortes Public Library are launching a livestream “Tuesday Talk” series starting Tuesday with a discussion of Earth Day.
At 7 p.m. Pete Haase, who volunteers with Friends of Skagit Beaches and other local environment groups, will talk about the first Earth Day in 1970 on the eve of its 50th anniversary.
“This event changed the trajectory of environmental history and spawned important environmental legislation such as the Clean Air Act and the formation of the Environmental Protection Agency,” the event notice said.
Friends of Skagit Beaches decided to try weekly digital talks after two of its four spring lectures were canceled due to COVID-19. Also canceled were its Earth Day events planned in partnership with the Anacortes Public Library.
The talks will be conducted on the video conference app Zoom, which can be accessed by computer or phone. Recordings of the talks will also be posted at skagitbeaches.org for those unable to tune in live, or for those unable to listen to the talk live because the 100-person Zoom limit has been exceeded.
Zoom access information for the talks will be available by request from Friends of Skagit Beaches by email at friends@skagitbeaches.org.
Tuesday’s talk can be joined online or by phone at 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 595 946 7559.
Next week, Betty Carteret of Friends of Skagit Beaches plans to discuss how the Anacortes waterfront has transformed as various industries have come and gone and as environmental restoration has been completed.
That Tuesday Talk, “The Changing Shorelines of Fidalgo Bay — How Settlers & Industry Reshaped the Waterfront from 1880s to Present,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 28.
