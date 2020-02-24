ANACORTES — Driven by passion and without fear of encountering “bad poop smell,” whale researcher Deborah Giles does things others don’t.
“Yes, I keep whale poop in my freezer,” she said Tuesday at the Anacortes High School library, drawing laughter.
Giles gets excited when she finds new samples of orca, humpback or minke whale feces floating in the water, as evidenced by broad-smile photos taken on board her research boat.
“I think this picture is really pretty; it looks like flowers,” she said of a bright-pink colored patch of humpback feces her team found on the water with the help of a trained dog.
Giles was the first speaker hosted by the nonprofit The Salish Sea School for its Students and a Scientist lecture series.
“I’m super excited,” The Salish Sea School founder and Executive Director Amy Eberling said. “This is the dream; to expose kids to these types of people who are marine experts.”
Eberling has other whale experts lined up to talk at the high school in March, April and May, and a showing of the documentary “Dammed to Extinction” set for May 19 to conclude the lecture series.
Later this year, The Salish Sea School will run its first on-the-water education program, Guardians of the Sea, which will give students ages 10 to 17 an opportunity to join a boat excursion and conduct marine science.
“Empowering students is so important to me, and student involvement is so limited in marine science and whale science specifically,” Eberling said.
The Salish Sea School was founded in January 2019 and Eberling, a former biology teacher, is looking forward to the first season of Guardians of the Sea.
“I love to teach science in-hands, outside,” said Eberling, whose heart was captured by endangered Southern Resident orca whales during vacations to the area while living on the East Coast. “Now I want to teach kids about the environment in a way that can help the orcas.”
The program includes four days of boat tours that will depart from Skyline Marina. Each day a group of five students and two instructors will encounter marine life on the water, as well as possibly land at local islands for short hikes, nature journaling and additional lessons.
“Each day there will be a research project they will be collecting real data for,” Eberling said.
So far, two students from Anacortes and one from Bothell have registered.
Thanks to grants and donations, students can apply for scholarships to cover tuition for the program.
“I’m so happy to provide the ability for students to get on the water because of these sponsors,” Eberling said.
No Child Left Inside funding has been provided by the state Recreation and Conservation Office, and donations have come from the Rose Foundation, and the Anacortes Kiwanis and Soroptimists clubs.
Eberling wants to see the Guardians of the Sea program become a regional staple that connects youth to the marine sciences. She also plans to continue the Students and a Scientist lecture series each spring and fall, with different themes each season.
The current theme is on the imperiled Southern Resident orcas. Future themes could focus on salmon, other fish in the food chain or water quality.
“The marine ecosystem needs more help than just for the orcas, so we need to look at the forage fish, we need to look at the salmon, we need to look at the marine plastic pollution,” Eberling said.
The lectures are held 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Anacortes High School. Fifth through 12th grade students and their families are encouraged to attend.
“I’m super excited to be able to be the one to kick off this amazing program,” Giles said during her talk Tuesday.
Information booths were also set up during the event, including one by retired biologist Craig Olson, who brought his microscope, chinook salmon eggs and young fish he’s using for a project with area tribes.
“This is really cool,” Leah Garner said while she and her 11-year-old son Josiah Garner watched orange eggs become magnified on a television screen.
The Garners and about 24 other community members attended the event to learn about the shrinking orca population and the fish they rely on for food.
“Oh wow, that’s neat!” Leah Garner said as Olson zoomed in on the body of a young chinook, revealing that what appear as black dots are actually star-shaped features.
Giles collects orca feces for ongoing research into the health — and peril — of the whales that feed on adult chinook salmon. Her research has helped confirm that the orcas aren’t finding enough food.
“The fish population and the whale population are very tightly linked,” she said, showing photos of how chinook salmon used to grow as long as men were tall, but have shrunk over time. “The whales are just not getting enough to eat.”
