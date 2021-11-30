As Whatcom County families recover from devastating flooding, a local nonprofit is seeking donated toys and Christmas gifts.
Residents of Everson and Sumas whose homes were damaged by flooding have enough to worry about without having to wonder how they'll celebrate the holiday, said organizer Dick Nord.
“They're struggling to figure out how they're going to live, let alone Christmas,” he said.
Nord is seeking new unwrapped toys, jackets, diapers and blankets, and he needs them before Dec. 10 to get them delivered.
He serves on the board of the Forgotten Children's Fund, a nonprofit that distributes toys to children in the region. He was called by the Nooksack Valley School District and asked if the fund could help displaced families.
Sumas, Everson and other communities along the Nooksack River were hit hard by flooding the week of Nov. 14, and are expected to suffer again as waters rise this week, he said.
"We don't know who they are, but we know they need help," Nord said.
He said Skagit County was fortunate to not have experienced such severe flooding as Whatcom County, and it's important to support neighbors in their times of need.
Gifts are being collected at Windemere Commercial Real Estate offices in Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley, Anacortes and Arlington, and at Mountain Pacific Bank in Burlington, Nord said.
