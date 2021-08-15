ALGER — Rob Lindsey won Saturday night the first nonwing sprint car main event at Skagit Speedway in the past 15 years.
Lindsey, racing as part of the Herz Precision Products Wingless Sprint Series, took the early lead in the 30-lap main event.
On the 19th lap, Garrett Thomas took the lead. He held it until the 25th lap when he made made contact with a slower car sending him into a spin that ended his run.
On the restart, Lindsey led his son Chad Lindsey and Alex Hantel to the line, and after a short challenge by Chad Lindsey, Rob Lindsey drove away with the win.
Hantel took second and Chad Lindsey third. Rob Lindsey had quick time, Tim Alberding won the dash and heat wins went to Thomas and Lance Hallmark.
Winning the other divisions Saturday were Bill Rude, Rick Smith and Tricia Michelson.
Rude won the sportsman sprint division — his second feature win of the season — with Justin Youngquist taking second and Steve third. Parker set fast time, and Youngquist and Rude won the heats.
In the modifieds main event, Smith placed first, Eric Ashley second and Craig Moore third. Moore and Ashley were heat winners.
Michelson led all 17 laps of the outlaw tuner main event to collect her first career win. Mike Macpherson and Howard Vos were second and third, with Macpherson and Brian Michelson winning the heats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.